Outbreak Alerts: October 08, 2025 West Nile Virus in Beaver County, UT

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Number Confirmed: 
Number Exposed: 
Facility Type: Farm

Horse 1: 
Age: 3; Gender: Filly; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Barrel Racing; Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/1/2025; Clinical Signs: Reluctance to move and seemed painful with lip twitching. Treated with NSAIDs and antimicrobials for 4 days. Fully recovered; Confirmation Date: 10/7/2025; Horse Status: Recovered; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

