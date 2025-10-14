Mustang “One Ear Wonder” and Trainer Laura Wilson Win $50,000 at the 2025 Mustang Classic

By Amy Sales

The 2025 Mustang Classic concluded in unforgettable fashion as Laura Wilson and her mustang, One Ear Wonder, claimed the championship title with a construction-themed freestyle that wowed the crowd. Their winning performance showcased Wilson’s creativity and horsemanship, and the incredible heart and intelligence of her one-of-a-kind partner. Despite having only one ear, Wonder proved that every mustang is just as capable, just as deserving of a second chance, and just as remarkable as any other horse.

“When I first saw Wonder on the BLM internet adoption site, it wasn’t even his missing ear that I noticed,” said Wilson. “It was his palomino color and sporty look. Later, when I realized his ear was gone, I knew it would present challenges, but the missing ear symbolizes resilience. It doesn’t change him from being the best he could be.”

Wilson and Wonder’s journey to the top wasn’t without hardship. From the early training sessions in Florida, to battling winter weather in Maryland, to a serious knee injury that sidelined Wilson for weeks, every obstacle became an opportunity to grow. “Doing too much at once overwhelmed him,” she explained. “I had to trust the process and celebrate the small victories. Wonder needed my time, patience, and understanding but in the end, he gave me massive victories I’ll never forget.”

Their path to victory in the Rolex began with the preliminary rounds, where Wilson and Wonder showcased consistency, skill, and adaptability across three disciplines. Excelling in dressage with smooth, expressive gaits, navigating the show jumping course with agility and precision, and demonstrating versatility and composure in working equitation. Their consistent performance secured their place in the championship finals where they delivered a freestyle that brought the crowd to its feet. “It was every emotion you could think of, happy, relieved, grateful, blessed, all of the above,” said Wilson. “This was more than just winning a competition for me. It was a chance to showcase my abilities, prove myself as a trainer, and really show what a mustang is capable of in the English discipline.”

For Wilson, the most meaningful part of the championship was the message it sends: “I hope Wonder’s story inspires others. It doesn’t matter what your background is, what baggage you carry, or the scars you have—you are capable of greatness. You don’t need to know someone’s past to give them a great future. I didn’t know Wonder’s past, but I know his future will be golden.”

For complete results from the 2025 Mustang Classic visit mustangclassic25.com.

Looking Ahead

Mustang Champions and the BLM invite trainers, adopters, and horse lovers to join the mission: adopt a mustang, train for future events, and help give these wild horses the second chance they deserve. Adoption eligibility window for 2026 events will be October 1, 2025 – May 1, 2026.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.mustangchampions.org or www.blm.gov.

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands.





See this article in the October 2025 Online Digital Edition: