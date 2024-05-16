Outbreak Alerts: May 15, 2024 Equine Influenza in King County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Under vet care. Purchased at livestock auction and developed cough and nasal discharge soon after.

For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

