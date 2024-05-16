Outbreak Alerts: May 13, 2024 Equine Influenza in Spokane County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Veterinarian’s Office
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Horse is under vet care at Washington State University – Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza
