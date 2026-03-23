Cow Horse Around in the Northwest 

Get Connected to these Clubs for Working Horse Enthusiasts

The wild, wild West often feels far away from our Pacific Northwest evergreen trees and rain (sometimes mud) especially during the winter months. But cattle, cowboys, and cow horses are a lot closer than you think. Have you ever wanted to watch, try, or compete with the spirit of the untamed west? You can do it all in the Northwest.

The Northwest Reined Cow Horse Association has been a cornerstone of vaquero tradition since 1997. The regional club boasts an impressive membership, including youth riders, and offers a competitive show schedule March through August. If you’re interested in getting your hooves wet with the association, this club offers club and practice classes in addition to all stages of cow horse: futurity through bridle classes. Not a rider, but love the sport? Sponsorships allow you to promote your business across the Northwest with equine and related professionals with great visibility and the opportunity to join the cow horse community. Connect with one of the NRCHA professionals on the website or add their shows to your calendar!

Western States Stock Horse Association wants you to enjoy your horse, and they make it happen at every event! May through October you can learn, show, and grow with your horse. Every show has opportunities to participate in clinics with professionals regardless of experiences or horse breed. With 11 divisions and 4 different ranch horse classes, you can show all weekend for an affordable price and load your trailer with awesome prizes. Check their handbook for patterns, score sheets, and scholarship opportunities available for youth riders.

Before there was cow horse, there was cutting. The Northwest has several established National Cutting Horse Association affiliates like The Washington Cutting Horse Association and The Oregon Cutting Horse Association for the serious competitor. Regional cutting clubs provide other opportunities for professionals, non-pros, or rookies. The Central Oregon Cutting Horse Club and The Columbia River Cutting Horse Club offer friendly classes, professional help, clinics, and practice classes. Pencil in some time to put your horse’s cow sense to the test and try your hand at handling the herd.

Looking for a team cattle event with your horse? Try team penning or sorting at one of our 11 clubs over the region. Established clubs like Westside Team Penning Club in Southwest Washington or Cascade Team Penning Association host events in all four seasons and want riders and horses of all ability to join in on the fast-paced event. Show up with friends or attend and prepare to make new ones. This family-friendly atmosphere is welcoming to all.

The western frontier isn’t something you have to just dream about, it’s something you can saddle up and experience right here at home. Riders and their horses are keeping cowboy traditions alive in arenas across the Northwest. Will you join them?