Outbreak Alerts: March 20, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Multiple Counties in CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Merced County, CA

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 1;

Comments: The one (1) potentially exposed horses on this premises tested negative on the sixty (60) day retest. Quarantine on this premises has been released.;

Previous Alerts: 4842

Stanislaus County, CA

Number Confirmed: 2;

Number Exposed: 25;

Horse 1:

Age: 7; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Confirmation Date: 3/19/2026;

Horse 2:

Age: 8; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Confirmation Date: 3/19/2026;

Comments: A 7–year–old Quarter Horse gelding and an 8–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in Stanislaus County were confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). Twenty-five (25) potentially exposed horses on the home premises have been tested for EIA with results pending. The twenty-five (25) potentially exposed horses will remain under quarantine until pending lab results are received and their sixty (60) day retest samples are completed as per CDFA and USDA program requirements. CDFA has been on site with continued monitoring of the situation. Epidemiological tracing is ongoing, but transmission is suspected to be iatrogenic.;

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia