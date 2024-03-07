Outbreak Alerts: March 06, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Skagit County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office.

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 1

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Horse was supposedly exposed during trail ride with some others that had respiratory signs. Horse is quarantined and under vet care.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

