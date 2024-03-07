New & Noteworthy: Something for Everyone at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo March 22–24

Few things bring horse people together like an expo, and here in the Northwest we have the good fortune to attend and participate in the 23rd annual Northwest Horse Fair & Expo March 22–24 in Albany, Oregon, at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

The Expo will once again feature top-notch clinicians and have special presentations, workshops, trade show shopping, and the opportunity to watch first-class horses and their owners and trainers. This family-friendly expo is a perfect place to enjoy three days of education and entertainment. There’s something for all ages, disciplines, and interests.

John Lyons, a longtime favorite of horse people, brings his vast knowledge of horsemanship as the expo headliner. Other clinicians and presenters include Matt Livengood for ranch riding, Alayne Blickle of Horses for Clean Water, and Abby Carbaugh for Cowboy Dressage, and more. Also, don’t miss the action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA.

There will be a breed showcase, stallion review, drill team, and performances by the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe. Check the website for more clinicians and presentations and join the excitement! EquinePromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair

See this article in the March 2024 online edition: