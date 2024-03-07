Outbreak Alerts: March 05, 2024 Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: Attending veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Stable
Age: 17
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Pleasure Riding
Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/28/2024
Clinical Signs: Fever, inappetence, lethargy
Confirmation Date: 3/4/2024
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

