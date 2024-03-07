Outbreak Alerts: March 05, 2024 Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA

Source: Attending veterinarian
Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Stable
Age: 17
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Pleasure Riding
Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/28/2024
Clinical Signs: Fever, inappetence, lethargy
Confirmation Date: 3/4/2024
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles
See past published Outbreak Alerts: http://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.