Cover Story: Columbia Equine Hospital of Gresham, Oregon

Finding exceptional veterinary care for our horses has become more difficult in recent years. There seems to be fewer veterinarians willing to provide ambulatory care services over large areas, fewer options for 24/7 emergency care, and fewer equine hospitals equipped with the necessary staff, equipment, and services horse owners need.

But horse owners who live within the service area of Columbia Equine Hospital, located in Gresham, Oregon, are in luck! Columbia Equine Hospital provides ambulatory service to much of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington and offers haul-in and veterinary referral service at their state-of-the-art equine hospital to the entire Pacific Northwest equine community. The full-service facility consists of three treatment areas including a designated farrier consultation area, nine stalls, 60′ x 60′ indoor arena, and surgical suite.

Columbia Equine Hospital was founded in 1983 by Dr. Scott Hansen as a one-doctor ambulatory practice and has since grown to a five-doctor practice with a full-service hospital and referral center that supports the ambulatory side of the practice.

Dr. Hansen retired in the beginning of 2023, but the practice has continued to grow in his absence. The full-time veterinarian team currently includes Paul Duff, DVM; Christy Burrell, DVM; Lauren Taylor, DVM and Danielle Price, DVM, with the practice excited to welcome Ellie Clow-Nutile, DVM this spring. Kirsty Husby, DVM, MS, DACVS-LA acts as visiting surgeon and provides case consultations.

Wellness and Preventative Care

A big part of caring for our equines is making sure they receive regular preventative care and wellness exams. Columbia Equine’s veterinarians provide routine and advanced dentistry procedures, vaccinations, and routine assessment as well as offering in-house bloodwork for quick turnaround of results.

Special Services Offered

Columbia Equine Hospital’s knowledgeable veterinarians offer cutting-edge services that include sport horse medicine, regenerative medicine treatments such as PRP, Pro-Stride, IRAP, Renovo, and shockwave therapy. They also offer chiropractic and acupuncture, pre-purchase exams, advanced internal medicine diagnostics and imaging with portable ultrasound and X-ray machines, and gastroscopy and upper airway endoscopy. This skilled team also accepts veterinary case referrals for workup and hospitalization.

Columbia Equine Hospital provides elective surgery services that include castrations, enucleations, arthroscopy, umbilical hernia repair, and soft tissue and orthopedic surgery.

24/7 Emergency Service

Columbia Equine Hospital offers reliable and expert emergency care. Whether seen on your farm or at their fully equipped hospital, they are prepared to offer a comprehensive range of emergency services.

Horse owners in the Pacific Northwest can consider themselves fortunate. If you need veterinary care for your horse—whether routine, specialized, or emergency—having Columbia Equine to call on allows peace of mind that your horses will receive high-quality, compassionate veterinary care.

The Columbia Equine team is always accepting new clients and available to answer questions regarding services. Call 503-663-1515 or visit www.ColumbiaEquine.com for more information. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@columbiaequine) to keep informed on client events and educational resources.

