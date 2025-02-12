Outbreak Alerts – February 11, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Bernardino County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Confirmed Case(s) – Outbreak Update

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Exposed: 90

Number Euthanized: 1

Comments: A 7-year-old gelding with fever and mild neurological clinical signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The gelding is alive and under supportive care at the home premises. CDFA continues to actively monitor the situation.

Previous Alerts: 4208

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks