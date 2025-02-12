Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts – February 11, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Bernardino County, CA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Outbreak Update

 

Number Confirmed: 2
Number Exposed: 90
Number Euthanized: 1
Comments: A 7-year-old gelding with fever and mild neurological clinical signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The gelding is alive and under supportive care at the home premises. CDFA continues to actively monitor the situation.
For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

