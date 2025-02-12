Outbreak Alerts: February 10, 2025 Potomac Horse Fever in Lewis County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Veterinarian Office and attending veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 4
Number Euthanized: 1
Facility Type: Farm
Horse 1:
Age: 2
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Pleasure Riding
Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/29/2025
Clinical Signs: Fever, colitis, lethargy
Confirmation Date: 2/6/2025
Horse Status: Euthanized
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
