Editor’s Postcard: Connections to the Past

Treasured Tools of the Trade

On my farm I rely on mechanical and electronic equipment every day to keep the place running. My tractor, arena drag, coffee pot, wheelbarrow and manure fork, and the computer I’m typing on will all eventually wear out and break. Honestly, though, I have little emotional attachment to these things (except for my ancient Ford tractor, Old Blue, who I do love).

But my tack is a different story. Essential for a horse trainer, much of what I own I regard as treasured heirlooms or artwork. Handed down to me from my mother or acquired from much-loved trainers and mentors, the old stuff feels “just right” in my hands. Some of the tack I own I purchased new, scrimping and saving, until I could purchase what I desired. But my most cherished tack I inherited from my mother.

Recently I rummaged through my tack room looking for a special bit to try on a student’s horse. I pulled out a sweet iron loose ring snaffle that’s attached to long, thick split leather reins and a headstall. While I fitted the bridle to my student’s horse, I told her that it had once been my mother’s and she’d gotten the handmade bit from the renowned working cow horse trainer Greg Ward. I don’t know who made the bit, but I’ve never had a horse who didn’t work well in it.

I realized at that moment the well-preserved (and much loved) bridle is at least 50 years old. The bridle is one of a kind; priceless and unreplaceable to me, holding it my hands is a little like holding my late mother’s hands. She too treasured the bridle, and now it connects me back to her.

That bridle and a cherished side-pull that’s also 50-some years old always remind me of my mother and the many beloved horses who’ve worn the tack over the years. The horses shaped me, carried me in more ways than one, and helped me learn; they all hold a piece of my heart. When I clean my tack or adjust it onto a new horse, it feels as though a piece of my mom or a beloved horse is there with me.

Enjoy our issue this month. All of us at The Northwest Horse Source continue to work hard to keep you informed and help you remember the traditions of the past as well as prepare for the future with our beloved horses.

[email protected]

See this article in the February 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.