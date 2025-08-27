Outbreak Alerts: August 26, 2025 West Nile Virus in 2 more counties in Utah!

Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Utah County, UT
Number Confirmed: 1 
Number Exposed: 3
Facility Type: Private Facility
Horse 1: 
Age: 6; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Breeding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/15/2025; Clinical Signs: Off feed and facial fasiculations; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated

Weber County, UT
Number Confirmed: 1 
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Training Facility
Horse 1: 
Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/17/2025; Clinical Signs: Wobbly for a few days, unresponsive to anti-inflammatories. Progressed to facial fasiculations. Treated in hospital and discharged.; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 1
Number Exposed: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Horse 1: 
Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/14/2025; Clinical Signs: Initally off feed and no manure. No improvement over a few days and colic treatment. Hospitalized following hind end weakness and worsening condition. has gone down a few times while under treatment.; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

