Outbreak Alerts: August 26, 2025 West Nile Virus in 2 more counties in Utah!

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Utah County, UT

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 3

Facility Type: Private Facility

Horse 1:

Age: 6; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Breeding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/15/2025; Clinical Signs: Off feed and facial fasiculations; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated

Weber County, UT

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Training Facility

Horse 1:

Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/17/2025; Clinical Signs: Wobbly for a few days, unresponsive to anti-inflammatories. Progressed to facial fasiculations. Treated in hospital and discharged.; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: 1

Number Exposed: 1

Facility Type: Private Facility

Horse 1:

Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/14/2025; Clinical Signs: Initally off feed and no manure. No improvement over a few days and colic treatment. Hospitalized following hind end weakness and worsening condition. has gone down a few times while under treatment.; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

