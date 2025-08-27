Outbreak Alerts: August 26, 2025 West Nile Virus in 2 more counties in Utah!

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food
Utah County, UT
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 3
Facility Type: Private Facility
Horse 1:
Age: 6; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Breeding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/15/2025; Clinical Signs: Off feed and facial fasiculations; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated
Weber County, UT
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Training Facility
Horse 1:
Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/17/2025; Clinical Signs: Wobbly for a few days, unresponsive to anti-inflammatories. Progressed to facial fasiculations. Treated in hospital and discharged.; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 1
Number Exposed: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Horse 1:
Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/14/2025; Clinical Signs: Initally off feed and no manure. No improvement over a few days and colic treatment. Hospitalized following hind end weakness and worsening condition. has gone down a few times while under treatment.; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks