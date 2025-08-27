Outbreak Alert: August 26, 2025 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Riverside County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 1
Horse 1:
Age: 13; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);
Comments: A 13–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in Riverside County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). One (1) potentially exposed horse on the home premises has initially tested negative for EIA and will remain under quarantine until their sixty (60) day retest as per CDFA and USDA program requirements. CDFA has been on site with continued monitoring of the situation, and epidemiological tracing is ongoing.
For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia
