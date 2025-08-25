Outbreak Alerts: August 22, 2025 West Nile Virus in Utah County, UT

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: Assistant State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 40
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Horse 1:
Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Ranch Horse; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/10/2025; Clinical Signs: Initial ataxia and weakness in the hind end, down the next day and death on day 3.; Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;
Comments: Rodeo horses on premise vaccinated, but not ranch horses due to cost.
See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks