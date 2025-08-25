Outbreak Alerts: August 22, 2025 West Nile Virus in Utah County, UT

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Assistant State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: 40

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Horse 1:

Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Ranch Horse; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/10/2025; Clinical Signs: Initial ataxia and weakness in the hind end, down the next day and death on day 3.; Horse Status: Deceased; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Comments: Rodeo horses on premise vaccinated, but not ranch horses due to cost.

