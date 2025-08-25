Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

Outbreak Alerts: August 22, 2025 West Nile Virus in Cache County, UT

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Assistant State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: 40
Facility Type: Training Facility

Horse 1: 
Age: 7; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Draft; Usage: Pulling; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/13/2025; Clinical Signs: Ataxic and weak in the hind end. Down twice and lifted.; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

Leave a Comment

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners