Outbreak Alerts: April 21, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Santa Clara County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;



Horse 1:

Age: 5; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Confirmation Date: 4/20/2026; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;



Comments: A 5–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in Santa Clara County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The gelding has been quarantined on premises with no additional exposed horses on the property. Epidemiological tracing is ongoing, but transmission is suspected to be iatrogenic.;

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia