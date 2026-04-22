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Outbreak Alerts: April 21, 2026 Strangles in Multiple Counties in WA

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Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: Asst State Veterinarian-WSDA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Snohomish County

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 
Comments: Under vet care. Recovering.

Grant County

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Exposed: 4; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 
Comments: Horse under vet care. Purchased another equid at the livestock market recently and brought home.;

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

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