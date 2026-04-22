Outbreak Alerts: April 20, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Riverside County, CA

Quarantine Released

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 35;

Comments: The thirty-five (35) potentially exposed horses on this premises tested negative on the sixty (60) day retest. Quarantine on this premises has been released.;

Previous Alerts: 4890

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia