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Outbreak Alerts: April 20, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Riverside County, CA

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Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Quarantine Released

 California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Exposed: 35; 
Comments: The thirty-five (35) potentially exposed horses on this premises tested negative on the sixty (60) day retest. Quarantine on this premises has been released.; 
Previous Alerts: 4890

 

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia

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