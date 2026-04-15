Outbreak Alerts: April 10, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in San Joaquin County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;



Horse 1:

Age: 3; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Confirmation Date: 4/9/2026;



Comments: A 3–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in San Joaquin County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). Epidemiological tracing determined that this horse had recently trained on the same premises as the current Stanislaus County EIA incident. The gelding has been quarantined on premises with no additional exposed horses on the property. Related to previous alert ID: 4938.;

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia