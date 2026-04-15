Outbreak Alerts: April 10, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in San Joaquin County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Horse 1:
Age: 3; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Confirmation Date: 4/9/2026;
Comments: A 3–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in San Joaquin County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). Epidemiological tracing determined that this horse had recently trained on the same premises as the current Stanislaus County EIA incident. The gelding has been quarantined on premises with no additional exposed horses on the property. Related to previous alert ID: 4938.;
For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks