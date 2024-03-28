Outbreak Alert: March 28, 2023 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Los Angeles County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Exposed: 10

Number Euthanized: 2



Horse 1:

Age: 4

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Usage: Racing

Horse Status: Euthanized;



Horse 2:

Age: 8

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Usage: Racing

Confirmation Date: 3/20/2024

Horse Status: Euthanized



Comments: A 4–year–old Quarter Horse gelding and an 8–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in Los Angeles County were confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). A confirmed EIA positive equid must be euthanized or quarantined for life 200 yards away from any EIA negative equid as per USDA EIA program rules. Euthanasia was elected for these cases and witnessed on March 22nd. Ten (10) potentially exposed horses on the home premises have initially tested negative for EIA and will remain under quarantine until their sixty (60) day retest. Epidemiological tracing is ongoing, but transmission is suspected to be iatrogenic and exposure primarily limited to a subset of an unsanctioned racing population.

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia