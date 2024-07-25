Outbreak Alerts: July 25, 2024 Equine Influenza in King County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: Under vet care and facility is taking biosecurity precautions. Horse is secluded away from others.

For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


