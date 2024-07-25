Outbreak Alerts: July 25, 2024 Equine Influenza in King County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Boarding Facility

Comments: Under vet care and facility is taking biosecurity precautions. Horse is secluded away from others.

For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

