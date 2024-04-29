New & Noteworthy: Kimes Ranch to Host Largest Single Women’s Pro Rodeo Event Payout in History

The fastest growing event in rodeo will take place November 27–30 at the Inaugural Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway held at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. An unprecedented million-dollar purse will be paid out in a ten-round competition consisting of the top 10 breakaway ropers in the world standings plus 15 qualifiers. A daily trade show, nightly awards ceremonies, as well as Friday and Saturday concerts will round out this momentous event.

The venue for the Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway, WestWorld of Scottsdale, is a premier, internationally recognized equine event center at the foot of the McDowell Mountains, just 30 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. A stunning location, Arizona’s famous winter weather, and the top breakaway ropers in the world will make for an unforgettable five days of elite competition.

With a multi-generational background in the Western industry, Matt and Amanda Kimes’ desire was to create a company that produced meticulously crafted denim without compromising on fit or style. Combining traditional elements of Western influence with forward thinking fashion, Kimes Ranch has expanded over the years to offer a full line of apparel.

For more information on Kimes Ranch or to order, visit www.kimesranch.com.

See this article in the April 2024 online edition: