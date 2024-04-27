31919 NE 16th St Carnation, WA 98014 – Equestrian Paradise on the Snoqualmie River

Equestrian Paradise on the Snoqualmie River

Welcome to Infinity Ranch: a 54+ acre equestrian paradise nestled along the Snoqualmie River. Enjoy a walk to Remlinger Farms, where music enthusiasts can revel in a concert, immersed in the enchanting melodies amidst the rustic allure of this incredible setting. Find this slice of heaven just 25 minutes from Microsoft Headquarters and 35 minutes from Seattle.

This remarkable modern farmhouse spans 3810 sq ft and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a chef’s kitchen offering panoramic views of the breathtaking equestrian scenery. The primary suite on the main floor ensures convenience, while the lower level houses additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious rec room. Completing the layout is an expansive mudroom with a dedicated space for dogs and a versatile office area above.

Equine enthusiasts will find all their needs met with a 5-stall barn featuring graveled paddocks, wide aisles, heated tack rooms, grooming stalls, an office, and ample dry storage. Adjacent to the barn is a 90’ x 200’ sand arena and training pen. Horses can roam freely in the fenced pasture with 5 graveled run-in sheds, while smaller farm animals have their own shelters with enclosures. The chicken coop oasis was custom built and is fully fenced .

Enjoy direct access to the river for kayaking, fishing (including steelhead and silvers), and even elk and duck hunting. A private beach and peninsula on the Snoqualmie River offer perfect settings for evening fires, while Griffin Creek, which meanders through the property, provides opportunities for salmon fishing. With multiple pastures and nearby trails, the outdoor adventures at Infinity Ranch are limitless, offering a chance to experience thriving wildlife and abundant opportunities for exploration.

3 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 3,810 sq ft | 54+ acres
$4,919,950
MLS# 2220050

 

Contact Chandra Ruch & Ashley Dutton for more information:
[email protected] | 425-829-5967 | duttonruchgroup.com

