New & Noteworthy: Farnam® Launches Revitalized Brand and Summer Sweepstakes

Farnam horse care products
The Castellows. Photo Courtesy Farnam.

Farnam, a trusted name in horse care for over 75 years, is introducing a revitalized brand identity that honors its legacy while boldly stepping into the future. As part of the brand’s transformation, Farnam is updating its loyalty program, now called Farnam Rewards, to offer an improved customer experience. Members earn points for each product purchased and can earn rewards like brand merchandise and coupons. Farnam is also celebrating the second year of partnership with The Castellows, a country music trio whose passion for horses has shaped their journey from rural Georgia to the national stage. 

In celebration of the rebrand, Farnam is launching the “Everything for the Ride” Summer Sweepstakes, running June 2–30. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win incredible prizes, including the grand prize package of $1,000 worth of Farnam horse care products, two tickets to an upcoming show on The Castellows’ upcoming tour which includes round-trip airfare, two nights of hotel accommodations, and $1,000 for meals and expenses. Other prizes are 10 product packages containing $500 worth of Farnam horse care products. Entries can be submitted online, with additional details and the official entry page available on Farnam’s website. For more information visit www.farnam.com

See this article in the May 2025 Online Digital Edition:

May 2025


