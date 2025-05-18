From My Saddle: Technology Woes

Is All This Tech Really Helping?

As I write this, I have just returned home from the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo in Albany, Oregon. I love this event and look forward to it every year. It feeds my soul. I love reconnecting with customers and friends and meeting new people is always a treat! This is the 24th year of this expo and I’ve been going since it started.

The expo is educational for attendees, great shopping, and a chance for equine businesses to network. I wish the numbers weren’t dwindling. The costs to attend and display at a trade show are high. Travel is expensive, as are staffing and shipping. COVID really changed the way we interact with others and the online webinars really took off. But it’s just not the same as being in person. While many of the major sponsors that used to come have dropped out, this event still provides value for those who participate and attend. There’s just nothing like the real thing.

My main goal this year was to present our new Horse Source Directory. It has turned out so well and we’re getting great participation. I appreciate that there are many options out there but not many directories have the power of The Northwest Horse Source behind it. The understanding of the industry is important and we’re providing a low-cost option for advertising year-round.

Unfortunately, technology breaks. The entire focus of this expo was the directory and for some reason our ordering process decided to break over the weekend. I was excited about all the interest we received but so disappointed that our launch decided to give us trouble. I certainly long for the days of print and low tech. Life was simpler and less worrisome, without online spam and hackers. Embracing technology is a challenge for me, but fortunately my team is exceptional. It’s just that sometimes things break.

This is where understanding and patience comes in. Everyone was so gracious and gave me the opportunity to fix the problem. I’m blessed to be in the industry I’m in and cherish the ability to do what I love for a living. I may not like tech, but I understand it’s a necessary part of our world. As with anything, problems will arise. It’s how we choose to respond that matters. A big thank you to those participating who gave us some grace.

As we dive into spring, take some time outside with the horses. Leave the tech behind. Away from the distractions of the phone we can breathe, smell the fresh air, and relax on the back of our horses. Take time to recharge and give all the wonders of nature a chance to slow our minds.

Quote: Always be a little kinder than necessary. – J.M. Barrie,1860-1937, novelist and playwright

See this article in the May 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.