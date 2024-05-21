New & Noteworthy: Back on Track® and the EQUUS Foundation

For the Love of Horses —“That phrase encapsulates why most of us started in this industry,” says James Ruder, CEO of Back on Track® USA. “From the time I was a young boy, horses were my respite. When chaos ensued at home or at school, I could go to the barn, brush my horse, or even lie with my head on Rondo’s belly while he took his own little siesta. Having this ‘out’ meant everything to me.”

“Fast-forward 60 years, and nothing has changed. It’s always been for the love of the horse. That’s why Back on Track has become a corporate partner and sponsor of the EQUUS Foundation,” Mr. Ruder says.

The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is multi-dimensional with a primary mission to protect America’s horses and strengthen the bond between horses and people by fostering empowerment, inspiration, and education.

The EQUUS Foundation collaborates with equine retirement homes, adoption agencies, therapeutic riding agencies, and other groups that strive to ensure safe and humane treatment of the horse. So, to further support equine charities, a grant is being established to further improve the health and well-being of the animals and people we serve.

Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. www.backontrackusa.com.

See this article in the May 2024 online edition: