Bolender Horse Park Under New Ownership: Join us for Exciting Changes Ahead

Silver Creek, WA – Bolender Horse Park, a beloved destination for equestrian enthusiasts in Silver Creek, Washington, is thrilled to announce its transition to new ownership. Brett and Kristi, along with their family, are proud to take the reins of this iconic establishment.

Mark and Lee, the previous owners, are embarking on a new chapter in their lives and have graciously agreed to assist the new owners during this transition phase. The sale of the property, previously owned by Mark and Lee, will not disrupt the park’s operations in any way or its commitment to the equestrian community.

What’s Changing?

Mark and Lee will continue their invaluable work building Mountain Trail Courses, attending expos as clinicians, traveling for clinics, and further developing the discipline of Mountain Trail around the country.

Mark is also leading the charge to redesign and update the trail course at Craterview Horse Park with a fresh new look and enhanced refinements, ensuring an exciting and challenging experience for all riders.

What’s Next for Craterview Horse Park?

Exciting changes are on the horizon at Craterview Horse Park. The new owners are dedicated to maintaining the park’s legacy of excellence while introducing fresh updates and improvements. Riders can expect an updated trail course currently being redesigned by Mark, new events, and expanded offerings to enhance equestrian experiences.

Join Us for the Open House: June 1, 2024 – 11am-5pm

Craterview Horse Park, formerly known as Bolender Horse Park, will host an open house event. Come meet the Sherer family and explore the new trail course! Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a novice enthusiast, everyone is welcome to join us for this special occasion. Bring a potluck item and your enthusiasm! Please kindly RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/411590734973603

Stay Connected

For the latest updates and news on Mark and Lee Bolender’s developments, visit our website at www.bolenderhorsepark.com and follow us on Facebook: Mark and Lee Bolender

For the latest updates and news on Craterview Horse Park, visit our website at www.craterviewhorsepark.com and follow us on Facebook at Craterview Horse Park.

The new owners are thrilled to be part of the Silver Creek community and look forward to welcoming riders old and new to Craterview Horse Park.