Cowgirl Capable Charity Poker Ride – May 16, 2026 – Pateros, WA

Shake off the winter blues and saddle up for a fun day on horseback at the beautiful Whistlin Pine Ranch during our Spring Fever Charity Poker Ride.

Riders will enjoy access to the private 500-acre ranch trail system, gathering poker cards along the route to build their best hand. This is a relaxed, non-speed event, so take your time, enjoy the scenery, and ride with friends while supporting a meaningful cause.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/cowgirl-capable-charity-poker-ride