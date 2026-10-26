New Equine Events Coming Up in Late October and Early November

Looking for an upcoming equine event to add to your calendar? Here are two events recently added to Horse Source, happening October 29 through November 1.

National Indoor Mountain Trail Greenies

Date: October 29–November 1, 2026, starting at 9:00 AM

Discover the excitement of indoor mountain trail competition, where horses and riders navigate challenging obstacles that test their confidence, partnership, and skills.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/national-indoor-mountain-trail-greenies/

2026 BCHW Winery Ride

Date: October 30–November 1, 2026, starting at 10:00 AM

Enjoy a fall riding adventure with the Back Country Horsemen of Washington at this winery ride. Check the event details for information about the ride, location, and activities.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/2026-bchw-winery-ride/