Mustang Challenge – Sponsored by Schaefer Outfitter

Mustang Challenge / South Point Arena, Las Vegas, NV, July 11-13, 2024 – the richest western discipline national mustang competition.

Mustang Champions is proud to announce that Schaefer Outfitter is the official apparel sponsor of the Mustang Challenge.

“We are proud to be a part of the first ever Mustang Challenge,” stated Schaefer Outfitter VP of Marketing Noah Solomon. “Schaefer Outfitter exists to outfit those who are caretakers of the land and its inhabitants. No organization better embodies our guiding principles ‘For Land. For Life.’ than Mustang Champions and the trainers who are preserving the American Mustang and the Western way of life. We are proud to support such an organization and honored to outfit the competitors in the first ever Mustang Challenge.”

The three-day Mustang Challenge event at South Point Arena will showcase mustangs in three preliminary classes – reining pattern, trail class and ranch riding. The finals event will be a freestyle competition showcasing just how versatile American mustangs can be. Tickets are on sale now for the Championship Finals on Saturday, July 13 at 6pm.

There will be $125,000 total in cash and prizes awarded, with one champion earning $50,000.

To purchase tickets or for more information please visit: https://www.mustangchallenge2024.com/tickets-on-sale

About Schaefer Outfitter / established 1982

For over 40 years, Schaefer Outfitter has offered quality western and outdoor wear at a fair price. Born in the shadow of Wyoming’s Tetons, Cub Schaefer established Schaefer Outfitter in 1982 as a functional western apparel brand tailored to the needs of men and women on the range.

Infused with the Spirit of the West, Schaefer Outfitter’s timeless designs are built to last and withstand the rigors of a long day’s work. Each piece of Schaefer Outfitter gear is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to authenticity and quality, ensuring that their garments become trusted companions that endure.

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions. https://mustangchampions.org

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

About South Point Arena, Las Vegas

Since opening in February 2006, The South Point Arena has quicky become the place Cowboys come to play. Easily recognized as the nicest indoor Equestrian Facility in the country more and more promoters and fans are also calling it home for non-equestrian events as well. Surrounded by the beautiful South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa, the Arenas in conveniently located near the 80,000 sq.ft. Exhibit Hall and just a short distance from 2,163 beautiful hotel rooms. With intimate permanent seating of 4,600 and ample parking and staging areas, the South Point Arena is perfect for top level events.