Mustang Challenge – Presented by Western Horseman Magazine

Mustang Challenge / South Point Arena, Las Vegas, NV, July 11-13, 2024 – the richest western discipline national mustang competition.

Mustang Champions is proud to announce that Western Horseman magazine is the presenting sponsor of the Mustang Challenge.

“Western Horseman is proud to support Mustang Champions’ goal of transitioning wild horses into private care,” stated Morris Equine Group Vice President John Lunn. “We’re excited to see continued progress made in support of wild mustangs and look forward to the inaugural event at South Point this summer.”

The three-day Mustang Challenge event at South Point Arena will showcase mustangs in three preliminary classes – reining pattern, trail class and ranch riding. The finals event will be a freestyle competition showcasing just how versatile American mustangs can be. Tickets are on sale now for the Championship Finals on Saturday, July 13 at 6pm.

There will be $125,000 total in cash and prizes awarded, with one champion earning $50,000.

To purchase tickets or for more information please visit: https://www.mustangchallenge2024.com/tickets-on-sale

About Western Horseman / established 1936

For 88 years, Western Horseman has been instrumental in delivering impactful stories that celebrate authenticity, cowboy spirit and our Western way of life. From the fifth-generation rancher to the seasoned competitor to the proud, new horse owner, Western Horseman sets the bar for horsemanship and the Western lifestyle. Our content ranges from horse management and training articles to in-depth personality profiles, features on legendary ranches, behind-the-scenes looks at rodeo and horse shows, spotlights on Western artists and so much more.

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions. https://mustangchampions.org

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

About South Point Arena, Las Vegas

Since opening in February 2006, The South Point Arena has quicky become the place Cowboys come to play. Easily recognized as the nicest indoor Equestrian Facility in the country more and more promoters and fans are also calling it home for non-equestrian events as well. Surrounded by the beautiful South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa, the Arenas in conveniently located near the 80,000 sq.ft. Exhibit Hall and just a short distance from 2,163 beautiful hotel rooms. With intimate permanent seating of 4,600 and ample parking and staging areas, the South Point Arena is perfect for top level events.