Mustang Challenge 2024 – Tickets on sale now!

Mustang Challenge, South Point, Las Vegas, July 11-13, 2024 – the richest Western discipline mustang competition.

As of March 1, you can go online to buy your tickets to this prestigious event.

The Mustang Challenge, produced by Mustang Champions in partnership with the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program, is a three-day competition involving preliminary classes that will determine the Top 10 competitors that will vie for the $50,000 top prize. Competitors will compete in reining pattern, trail class and ranch riding classes to qualify for the Finals freestyle competition – Saturday night, July 13 at the South Point Arena.

“We are very excited to present this new competition with the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program to showcase just how talented mustangs are.” said Matt Manroe, Executive Director of Mustang Champions. “We want to give exhibitors and trainers the most prestigious venue in which to compete and win.”

$125,000 total cash and prizes. $50,000 to the Champion.

To enter the competition please visit: https://www.mustangchallenge2024.com/enter

To purchase tickets or for more information please visit: https://www.mustangchallenge2024.com

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

About South Point Arena, Las Vegas

Since opening in February 2006, The South Point Arena has quickly become the place Cowboys come to play. Easily recognized as the nicest indoor Equestrian Facility in the country more and more promoters and fans are also calling it home for non-equestrian events as well. Surrounded by the beautiful South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa, the Arenas in conveniently located near the 80,000 sq.ft. Exhibit Hall and just a short distance from 2,163 beautiful hotel rooms. With intimate permanent seating of 4,600 and ample parking and staging areas, the South Point Arena is perfect for top level events.