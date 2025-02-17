Feature Story: A Ranch Vacation

Vista Verde Ranch – A Place to Ride, Relax and be Pampered

My friend Wendy and I arrived at Vista Verde Ranch, north of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, at 5:00 p.m. on October 31, 2024. We drove up to the lodge, decorated with pumpkins and chrysanthemums, and were greeted by a tiny chipmunk as we walked in the door. The reception area was warm and inviting and we were welcomed by Cameron at the front desk who gave us a tour of the lodge and showed us to our cabin. Our two-story cabin had one bedroom downstairs and one upstairs, each with its own bathroom. Cameron asked us to be back to the lodge for happy hour at 5:30 where they served complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers. Dinner was served at 6:30.

Dinner was a buffet with a leafy salad, vegetables, dinner rolls, breaded chicken, and a juicy steak. We sat with the head trainer Kaulana Papalimu, affectionately known as KP, and a couple from South Carolina who had just purchased property in Peyton (where we live). We had wonderful conversation over dinner; I found it hard to head back to the cabin.

Photo by Wendy Croney

Day 2

Upon rising I started a fire in the woodstove, put on a pot of coffee, and took in a quiet, peaceful morning just reading, meditating, and unplugged (the only internet was at the lodge). Breakfast was served at 7:00 with a full hot meal of your choice. The food was superb.

Our daily activity began at 10:00 am in their heated indoor arena. Horses had been carefully chosen based on our riding ability. KP started us off with groundwork. We worked on backing, moving the horse’s feet without moving ours, and learning about moving the front and back end. It was a great refresher course for me.

I was surprised at how well-mannered my horse, Blue Moon, was. I had the idea that “dude” horses meant dull sides, no feel, and overly desensitized. KP and his wranglers have done a great job of keeping these horses tuned and safe for their guests. KP gave instruction on how to stay safe, move the horse off the leg, ride with little rein pressure, and do a one-rein stop. Learn more about KP and his philosophy here.

At lunch we visited with our new friends and laughed discussing the morning lesson. At 2:00 I was back in the arena. The afternoon lesson was a lot of circles and learning to feel where the horse is balanced. We even did a little leg yielding. Blue Moon was light and responsive.

We ended the day with a formal dinner prepared by chef Benjamin Huston, who delivered a tasty and filling dinner. After a good visit, Wendy and I headed back to the cabin and relaxed in the hot tub—the end to a perfect day.

Day 3

I slept in, had a nice breakfast, and then went to the arena. This time I worked on two tracking and getting Blue Moon to lower her head so I could bridle her easily. We even got to work on some rollbacks.

For the second half of the day, we went for a trail ride and played with cattle. My mare was ready to go, and I got a little too excited. KP demonstrated how to work cattle out in the open range. He expressed how important it is to keep the horse and cows quiet.

As we headed back to the ranch, I discussed many things with KP. Everyone seemed to have a great time. We had dinner and then played trivia which was put on by the staff. It was a lot of fun.

Day 4

We started at 10:00 a.m. for the final day of KP’s clinic and learning how to rope. It took us 2.5 hours just to figure out how to uncoil and handle a rope. We then learned several different roping techniques, and everyone did well. After lunch we got a lesson on the proper way to bridle a horse, different types of bits, and the correct use of each. The last part of the day was riding and reviewing all we had learned over the past three days.

KP shared with us what they look for in a prospective horse for the ranch. He has a slow way of working around horses and cattle. Ranching is a different world than the equine competition scene. The horses at this ranch are handy, soft, responsive, and well-behaved even though they are ridden by inexperienced riders most of the time.

The accommodations were beyond my expectations with twinkling lights at night on the fir trees, a private hot tub, and a cabin stocked with goodies made us feel like royalty. The staff was kind and catered to our every need. I honestly cannot say one negative thing about this experience.

I highly recommend Vista Verde Ranch if you want a truly relaxing experience and a place to unplug from the pressures of life, work, and the daily grind.

For more information visit: www.vistaverde.com

Steamboat Springs, Colorado 80477

800-526-7433

970-680-4937

[email protected]

See this article in the February 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.