Luxury Equestrian Horse Property in Port Orchard, Washington

Just minutes from Gig Harbor, this award-winning 14+ acre property offers unmatched equestrian amenities and natural beauty. Features include a remodeled home, 15 lush turnout fields with water, a brand-new 84×36 barn with 9 stalls & attached runs, Dutch doors, fans, auto-waters, cameras, a heated office, tack & feed room, wash rack & groom stall. Additional facilities: 4-stall Dutch barn with heated tack room, hot/cold wash rack, cameras, hay loft, 2-stall barn with tack room, 4-horse run-in shed, 2-horse loafing shed, 100×200 lighted arena with TruTex footing, engineered French drains, heated viewing room, new 72-ft covered round pen, RV parking, Wi-Fi, private trails, creek, shop, manure bin & more! A true gem in the PNW.


