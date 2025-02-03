Luxury Equestrian Horse Property in Port Orchard, Washington

See Real Estate Ad here: https://horsesource.org/real-estate/luxury-equestrian-horse-property-in-washington/
Just minutes from Gig Harbor, this award-winning 14+ acre property offers unmatched equestrian amenities and natural beauty. Features include a remodeled home, 15 lush turnout fields with water, a brand-new 84×36 barn with 9 stalls & attached runs, Dutch doors, fans, auto-waters, cameras, a heated office, tack & feed room, wash rack & groom stall. Additional facilities: 4-stall Dutch barn with heated tack room, hot/cold wash rack, cameras, hay loft, 2-stall barn with tack room, 4-horse run-in shed, 2-horse loafing shed, 100×200 lighted arena with TruTex footing, engineered French drains, heated viewing room, new 72-ft covered round pen, RV parking, Wi-Fi, private trails, creek, shop, manure bin & more! A true gem in the PNW.
Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!
Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.