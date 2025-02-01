Northwest Horse Source Magazine’s February 2025 Issue IS HERE!

Explore the complete digital edition of the February 2025 The Northwest Horse Source
- Cover Story: The 39th Annual Idaho Horse Expo, April 4-6, 2025
- Trainer’s Corner: Regain the Brain
- Trail Savvy: Helmets, Head Injuries, and Hard Truths
- Willfully Guided: Remembering Playboy, Horse of a Lifetime
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.