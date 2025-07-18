Local Youth Earn Chance to Represent Colorado on National Stage

Fort Collins, Colo. – The Boulder County 4-H Horse Judging Team earned the privilege of representing Colorado 4-H at multiple national competitions during the next year with a hard-fought reserve state championship in a very close contest at the Colorado State 4-H Conference. The annual competition was held in conjunction with the three-day leadership conference at Colorado State University (CSU) in Fort Collins, Colo. The team plans to attend the American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Championship Contest in Oklahoma City, OK in August, the All-American Quarter Horse Association Contest in Columbus, OH in October, the Arabian & Half-Arabian Horse Association National Championship Contest in Tulsa, OK in October and the National Reining Horse Association Futurity Contest in Oklahoma City, OK in November.

Teams from counties across Colorado competed in the day-long contest and the Boulder County 4-H Team won the performance division and ended second in halter, reasons and overall. Team members include: Sophia Block and Madison Guerrero, both of Erie, and Rhiannon McDermid and Mattea McQueen, both of Berthoud. Among over 25 peers, Boulder County boasted three of the top ten overall individuals with Mattea and Rhiannon finishing as the top two individuals of the entire contest. Mattea was the top contestant in both halter and performance, earning her High Individual honors by a mere seven points, a beautiful champion buckle and a scholarship courtesy of the CSU Animal Sciences Department. As individuals, Rhiannon was third in halter, second in performance, sixth in reasons and second overall; Sophia was twelfth in halter, eighth in performance, tenth in reasons and tenth overall; and in her first year, Madison ended thirteenth in halter and performance, eleventh in reasons and thirteenth overall.

Competitive horse judging offers an exciting and challenging opportunity for youth to further their knowledge of horses. Team members evaluate horse conformation and performance, while developing skills such as critical thinking, public speaking and team building. Contestants are scored based on how close their placings of mock classes are to the official panel. Then they deliver a two minute, memorized oral defense of their placing of certain classes called reasons.

The impact of the program has proven vast, with team members sharing the following benefits: “[Horse judging] has taught me so much about finding my own personal voice, not just literal writing, but in finding my confidence.” “I have not only grown in myself but in my decision-making abilities.” “[Horse judging] has improved my self-confidence and self-trust levels.” “Horse judging has not only taught me how to evaluate horses and defend my decisions but about how to become a better teammate and be proud of myself.”

To support travel expenses, the team will host a Team Benefit Open & 4-H Horse Show in the Indoor Arena at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, Colo. on Saturday, July 26th. Any age and level of horses and riders are welcome. There are many ways to support these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities including showing, donating to the team, becoming a show sponsor and donating or purchasing items in the silent auction. Visit our Facebook page @Boulder County 4-H Horse Judging Team or email [email protected] to learn more.

The team is coached by Kendra McConnell of Longmont, Colo. who was successful as a Boulder County 4-H youth at the Colorado State 4-H Conference many times as well as other national level competitions including U.S. Arabian & Half-Arabian National Championship Youth Judging Contest, Paint World, Quarter Horse Congress, Quarter Horse Youth World and 4-H National Roundup. She also coaches the Colorado Arabian Horse Club/Region VIII Youth Horse Judging Team.

The Boulder County 4-H Horse Judging Team will kick off the spring season in January with a fun potluck at the Boulder County Fairgrounds and will have limited space for new members to join. Learn more about the team and competitive horse judging plus fulfill the 4-H judging requirement. Enrollment in the 4-H horse project is not required. For more information, find the team on Facebook or email [email protected].

About 4-H

4-H began a century ago as an educational program for the nation’s rural youth. Today, 4-H meets the needs of and engages young people in positive youth development experiences. These experiences are based on the idea that young people should be regarded as resources to be developed. 2010 marked the state centennial of 4-H in Colorado and a renewed commitment to helping shape youth and communities. In looking to the next century, 4-H further develops its programs and continues its motto of “Making the Best Better.” For more information: http://co4h.colostate.edu/.

