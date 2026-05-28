Learning to Breathe Through Fear in the Saddle

Photo courtesy Alys Culhane

Fear has a way of sneaking back into riding when we least expect it.

Sometimes it arrives after a bad fall. Sometimes after years away from horses. And sometimes it shows up during one very memorable encounter with a giant snowplow on a quiet road.

I think many returning riders understand that feeling more than they admit out loud. You want to ride confidently, but your body still braces for the worst before your mind even catches up.

That’s why learning how to breathe — really breathe — can change so much in the saddle.

Fear Changes the Way We Ride

One of the first things anxiety affects is breathing.

When riders become nervous, we often curl forward, tighten our muscles, and unconsciously hold our breath. The body shifts into protection mode before we even realize it’s happening.

Unfortunately, horses notice all of it.

A tense rider often creates a tense horse. And once both horse and rider are anxious, things can escalate quickly.

I’ve absolutely caught myself riding like that before — shoulders tight, chest closed off, barely breathing deeply at all — while wondering why my horse suddenly felt nervous too.

Breathing Creates Awareness

Controlled breathing sounds simple, but in practice it takes intention.

Centered riding focuses heavily on body awareness, relaxation, and understanding how breathing affects both balance and communication with the horse. Once riders start paying attention to their breathing patterns, they often realize how much tension they’ve been carrying without noticing.

Sitting upright and breathing deeply allows the body to soften and move more naturally with the horse. And interestingly enough, horses tend to respond to that change almost immediately.

Sometimes the smallest shifts create the biggest difference.

Horses Feel What We Feel

One of the most interesting parts of mindful breathing is how quickly horses pick up on it.

When riders slow their breathing, soften their seat, and relax their body, horses often begin to mirror that calmer energy. Over time, many riders find they can influence rhythm, relaxation, and even confidence through their own physical awareness.

That doesn’t mean fear disappears overnight.

It usually doesn’t.

But learning how to regulate your breathing gives you something steady to return to when nerves start creeping in again.

Confidence Often Comes Back Gradually

I think riders sometimes expect confidence to return all at once, but more often it rebuilds quietly through repetition.

One calm ride.

One successful encounter.

One moment where both horse and rider stay relaxed instead of reacting.

That process can feel frustratingly slow at times, especially after a frightening experience. But every small success matters.

And honestly, horses often become our best teachers in the process.

Breathing Is a Skill Too

Photo courtesy Alys Culhane

Riders spend a lot of time improving balance, position, timing, and communication with the horse. Breathing deserves to be part of that conversation too.

Because when things go sideways — whether it’s a snowmobile, a spook, or simply our own nerves taking over — the ability to slow down, exhale, and stay mentally present can completely change the outcome.

Sometimes the first step toward a calmer horse starts with a calmer rider.