A Classical Approach Reimagined

Meike Horrer’s Journey with Manuel Jorge de Oliveira’s Method

Meike Horrer (Thompson) is the founder and operator of Thompson Serenity Stables, a classical dressage and hoof rehabilitation facility located in Ferndale, Washington.

A lifelong student of the modern dressage training scale, Meike trained and competed across various levels. However, a pivotal transformation occurred when Meike’s 5-year-old mare experienced and then recovered from a severe case of laminitis. As the horse underwent muscular rehabilitation, Meike was introduced to the methodology of Portuguese master Manuel Jorge de Oliveira—a moment that would shift the trajectory of her entire equestrian philosophy.

Prior to this, Meike had noticed a recurring theme with horses in her care: tension in the arena, frequent signs of stress, and a reluctance to move into the desired frame. Trainers often attributed these issues to conformational limitations or a horse’s natural “resistance.” Despite consistent training, many of these horses failed to develop the expected musculature, particularly through the back and chest.

The young mare’s transformation under Oliveira’s method was immediate and profound. Behaviors previously seen as resistance disappeared, replaced by a calm, willing partner. Inspired by these results, Meike committed to a three-year program at Oliveira’s Escola de Equitação in Bavaria. She completed the first two years while still based in her former hometown and is finishing her final year through extensive travel to Germany.

This immersive education led her to a completely new understanding of horsemanship—one centered not on control, but on partnership, lightness, and balance.

Manuel Jorge de Oliveira

Manuel Jorge de Oliveira, a former student of the legendary Nuno Oliveira, grounds his philosophy in the classical lineage of François Baucher’s “second manner.” His vertical training methodology revives and modernizes traditional schooling techniques such as flexions, mobilization, school movements, in-hand work, and the strategic use of corners. Horses are initially trained without the rider’s weight, giving them time to build balance, strength, and symmetry through flexions and lateral and diagonal movements.

Manuel Jorge de Oliveira was born in February 1959 in Portugal, at the large Lusitano stud Ortigão Costa. He has been riding since he was 6 years old. As a very young child he dreamed of becoming a bull fighter (in Portugal, bull fighting is done on horseback) and he grew into one of the most famous and successful bullfighters of his time, celebrated in Portugal, Spain and France.

Through four years of intensive training with dressage master Nuno Oliveira, he grew as a horseman and a human, and his relationship with horses changed. Manuel Jorge ended his bullfighting career in June of 2013 in Cartaxo, Portugal in front of several thousand people. After 44 years in the arena, with countless accidents and many spectacular moments, he developed an intense connection with the horse. In addition to his extraordinary talent for equestrian art he brings this knowledge of the nature of the horse to his students.

In contrast to conventional dressage, where collection and engagement often precede full physical readiness, Oliveira’s system allows the horse to seek the bit naturally—on their own timeline. Riders use hands and legs with complete independence, never simultaneously, to avoid trapping the horse and to promote self-carriage.

While the end goals—collection, piaffe, passage, pirouettes—mirror those of traditional competitive dressage, the path is more inclusive. Horses with less-than-ideal conformation are given the tools to achieve advanced movements with pride, strength, and joy. Though their movements may not mirror the extravagance of modern sport horse breeding, they radiate harmony, energy, and mutual respect.

This approach has proven especially beneficial for horses often labeled as difficult, shut-down, weak, arthritic, or non-traditional in their build.

At Thompson Serenity Stables, Meike now dedicates her work to these horses—and to riders seeking a deeper, more sustainable connection with their equine partners.

For more information about Manuel Jorge de Oliveira visit manueljorgedeoliveira.com or on Facebook.

Save the Date: Clinic with Manuel Jorge de Oliveira

September 26–28, 2026

Thompson Serenity Stables – Ferndale, WA

See this article in the June 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Meike Horrer is the founder of Thompson Serenity Stables in Ferndale, Washington, specializing in barefoot hoof rehabilitation and classical dressage. Originally from Germany, Meike has over 30 years of riding experience, a two-year hoof care certification, and is in her last year of a three-year program with master Manuel Jorge de Oliveira. Her unique approach blends science-based hoof trimming with horse-centered training to promote long-term soundness and true partnership. With a focus on natural movement, healing environments, and individualized care, Meike is dedicated to helping horses thrive from the ground up—physically, emotionally, and biomechanically. She works closely with owners to support lasting results. For more information contact Meike Horrer at 360-599-8898 or [email protected]