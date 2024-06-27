IEA AND EQ PRO ANNOUNCE 2024 SUMMER CAMP EQUESTRIAN SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) announces the winners of the EQ PRO Summer Camp Equestrian Scholarship funded by a generous donation from EQ PRO, a Naples-based equestrian apparel designer. The scholarship was open to IEA Hunt Seat and Dressage riders in grades 4-8 who continued to demonstrate interest in improving their overall horsemanship skill, ability, and commitment to equestrian sports.

Juliette Douros Hawk, a 14-year-old award-winning junior equestrian and founder of EQ PRO, stated, “My horseback riding journey began when I was 10 at a local summer camp where I discovered my passion for riding and competing. I know how expensive this sport is. This is why I am honored to partner with IEA in the hopes that together we can continue to inspire the next generation of riders.”

“By supporting IEA scholarships, young equestrian athletes are empowered with opportunities like attending specialized horse training programs or pursuing degrees related to their equestrian passion,” said Kathy Dando, IEA Resource Development Director. “The EQ PRO Summer Camp Equestrian Scholarship will benefit young novice riders by helping them improve their horsemanship skills during the off-season.”

After heartfelt submissions from across the nation, the following applicants stood out for their passion for equestrian sport and their commitment for personal growth and improvement:

Bridie Straub, Grade 5, Willow Brook Stables, Hunt Seat Zone 11

Hannah Eriksen, Grade 7, Childress Rodgers Equestrian Team, Dressage Zone 4

A $500.00 scholarship was awarded to each of our winners to attend the summer equestrian camp or clinic of their choice to further their goals.

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics by offering a unique draw-based competition format for young riders in grades 4-12, allowing them to compete without owning a horse or riding equipment, providing greater affordability and access to the sport. IEA has nearly 15,000 members across the United States participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. For more information, visit www.RideIEA.org

ABOUT EQ PRO

EQ PRO is an equestrian apparel company that creates accessories to improve a rider’s performance. The company was founded in 2022 by Juliette Douros Hawk, an award-winning junior equestrian and member of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) and The United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA). Using only inclusive, sustainable, and ethical practices, EQ PRO’s collection features fashionable yet functional hosiery socks, washable nylon hairnets, leather riding gloves, and saddle pads for youth and adults. For more information about EQ PRO or to see the full collection, please visit https://eqproshop.com/.