HORSE CARE BRAND FARNAM UNVEILS BOLD NEW BRAND VISION, REINFORCING ITS LEADERSHIP IN EQUINE CARE FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

With a refreshed identity, updated loyalty program, and expanded community partnerships, Farnam sets the stage for the future of horse care.

PHOENIX, AZ (April 3, 2025) —Farnam, a trusted name in horse care for over 75 years and part of the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), is proud to introduce a revitalized brand identity that honors its 75-year legacy while boldly stepping into the future. The new look and feel across all products–-from supplements and grooming to fly control and deworming— is in keeping with the same dedication that horse owners have relied on for generations. This rebrand solidifies Farnam’s leadership in the equine industry, strengthening its presence in a competitive market while reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions for horse care.

“For more than seven decades, Farnam has been the go-to brand for horse owners who value quality and expertise in their equine health and wellness products,” said Sarah Jarvis, Director of Marketing at Farnam. “This evolution of our brand unifies our extensive portfolio under one master brand, increasing relevance with our core consumers and positioning us for continued growth. We are excited to share this next chapter with the equine community.”

The revitalization of the Farnam® brand is designed to enhance consumer recognition and distinction in the equine care category while reinforcing its commitment to excellence. This rebrand unifies Farnam’s marketing and its comprehensive portfolio of head-to-hoof, inside-and-out horse care products, creating a stronger, more cohesive brand identity. With a renewed focus on category distinction, Farnam is positioning itself to stand out in an increasingly competitive industry.

A Smarter, More Rewarding Loyalty Reward Program

As part of the brand’s transformation, Farnam is updating its loyalty program, now called Farnam Rewards, to offer an improved customer experience. Members earn points for each product purchased and can earn rewards like exclusive brand merchandise and coupons for future purchases. The current program remains live, allowing customers to earn points through June 30 before shifting to the new system.

The Castellows Partnership Rides Into Year Two

Farnam is also celebrating the second year of its partnership with The Castellows, a country music trio whose deep-rooted passion for horses has shaped their journey from a rural farm in Georgia to the national stage. To mark this continued collaboration, The Castellows will perform for members of the American Horse Publications at their annual conference in Dallas, Texas on May 15. This partnership amplifies Farnam’s commitment to the horse-loving community, blending music and horsemanship into a shared experience that resonates with fans.

“Horses have shaped who we are, and getting to combine our love for them with our passion for music has made this partnership with Farnam so special,” said The Castellows. “The ‘Everything for the Ride’ campaign feels like a natural continuation of this journey, and we’re so excited to kick off year two in Dallas!”

“Everything for the Ride” Summer Sweepstakes

In celebration of the rebrand, Farnam is launching the “Everything for the Ride” Summer Sweepstakes, running from June 2 to June 30. Shoppers are invited to enter for a chance to win incredible prizes, including:

Grand Prize Package: $1,000 worth of Farnam® horse care products, two tickets to an upcoming show on The Castellows’ upcoming tour (city to be announced soon!), round-trip airfare, two nights of hotel accommodations, and $1,000 for meals and expenses.

10 Product Prize Packages: each containing $500 worth of Farnam® horse care products.

Entries can be submitted online, with additional details and the official entry page available on Farnam’s website.

For more information on products, visit www.farnam.com and follow along on Farnam’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels. A full press kit can be found here.

About Farnam

Farnam has been a leading supplier of quality horse care products for over 75 years and is on a mission to continually strengthen the bond between horse owners and their horses with proven, effective, trusted, and innovative horse care solutions. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the horse care industry, Farnam offers an ever-expanding range of premium products from head to hoof. Farnam® products can be found at Tractor Supply Co., Amazon, Independent Feed and Tack Dealers, Farm Chain retailers, Chewy and other eCommerce retailers globally. Farnam is owned by Central Garden & Pet Company. For more information, please visit www.farnam.com. @farnamhorse

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2023 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, with 6,700 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

About The Castellows

Neo-Traditional Country music trio, The Castellows, bring a literal meaning to the phrase, “family tradition.” The band comprised of sisters Ellie (lead guitar), Powell (banjo) and Lily (vocals), hail from small rural Georgetown, Georgia, but now call Nashville home. The Castellows’ sound is traditional, yet modern. Authentic, yet harnessed. The common thread among the trio, other than their DNA, is their masterful three-part harmonies which blend together to create one singular, almost angelic, voice. The Castellows’ craft as songwriters is as robust as their voices, which is evident across the trio’s debut EP, A Little Goes A Long Way, (February 9, 2024) and the follow-up three-song EP, Alabama Stone (December 6, 2024) featuring song “Girl That Boy” which Billboard describes as an “exquisitely melancholy song” adding that “It’s jarring, refreshing – and practically demands a second listen.…” The band wrote/co-wrote all songs that comprise both projects. The band began turning the heads of music industry insiders in January 2023. When spring arrived, The Castellows had signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville & Warner Records, collectively. Wasting no time on pleasantries, The Castellows immediately got to work writing, recording, and performing live. One year later, the three sisters from a cattle farm in Georgia are still turning heads, landing on multiple 2024 ‘Watch Lists’ including CMT Next Women of Country, CMT ‘Listen Up,’ and Nashville Lifestyles, touting their first major award-nomination for CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, hitting the road in the fall of 2024 with Little Big Town and Sugarland on the Take Me Home Tour, and being named a SiriusXM “Highway Find” artist for The Highway (Ch. 56). The Castellows have been featured on the COVER of Modern Luxury Magazine Nashville (January 2025), JEZEBEL Magazine, and Magnolia & Moonshine Magazine (Summer 2024), named as an Amazon Music One To Watch in 2025, and will join Thomas Rhett on his Better In Boots Tour (2025) including a stop at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park on July 19, 2025.

