Business Profile: Thompson Serenity Stables

Meike Horrer Combines Classical Dressage and Hoof Rehabilitation

What is the name and location of your business?

Thompson Serenity Stables LLC is located in Ferndale, Washington. We specialize in classical dressage training and hoof rehabilitation, with a focus on restoring and maintaining whole horse soundness.

How and why did you start Thompson Serenity Stables?

Thompson Serenity Stables began when my family moved from Germany to the U.S. in August 2024. My vision was shaped by personal experience—specifically, the rehabilitation of my Hanoverian mare, who developed severe laminitis. Her full recovery through barefoot trimming sparked a deep interest in hoof health and led me to complete a two-year hoof care program in Switzerland and Germany. Combined with my evolving riding philosophy, this inspired a facility that unites sound hoof care with classical, horse-centered training.

What is your history with horses?

I’ve been passionate about horses since early childhood. I began riding at nine, following a joyful “pony phase”. While I also earned degrees in nursing and social work, horses have always been central to my life. Initially, I followed the traditional dressage training scale, but after my mare’s recovery, I was introduced to the vertical teachings of Portuguese master Manuel Jorge de Oliveira. His approach, which prioritizes balance, lightness, and mutual trust over micromanagement, transformed how I relate to horses and reshaped my understanding of effective, compassionate horsemanship.

Why did you recently move from Germany to the United States?

My husband Jeremy is a retired U.S. Marine who grew up in Whatcom County. The Pacific Northwest offered both the lifestyle we were looking for and the right environment to build our vision: a space where hoof rehab and classical training could come together in a meaningful and lasting way. We relocated with our three children ages 9, 8, and 4.

What sets your service apart from competitors?

What makes Thompson Serenity Stables unique is our integrated approach to training and health. We don’t treat hoof care and riding as separate disciplines—they’re deeply connected. Our barefoot trimming and rehab methods are based on equine biomechanics and circulation. We’ve built custom hoof rehab paddocks with pavers to encourage proper hoof expansion, circulation, and healing—especially critical during the wet months in the Pacific Northwest. Our own horses and long-term boarders live on a track system in a herd. This ensures movement, happiness, and optimal health for hooves and the whole horse organism.

At the same time our riding philosophy, based on Oliveira’s teachings, focuses on building strength, suppleness, and mental relaxation without forcing the horse into a frame. The horse is allowed to develop collection naturally and on their own timeline. This creates a foundation for advanced movements—even for horses not bred for high-level dressage—while promoting longevity, soundness, and a true partnership between horse and rider.

What can clients expect to gain from your service—both in hoof trimming and riding?

For hoof rehabilitation, clients can expect personalized care grounded in science. We work with each horse’s individual hoof shape and health status, aiming to restore natural function, correct angles and balance. Horses typically stay with us for two to four months, and we place a strong emphasis on educating owners about how to maintain healthy conditions at home.

For riding, clients are introduced to a horse-centric approach. Rather than enforcing outlines or relying on pressure, we teach riders to feel, listen, and respond. Horses begin to carry themselves with pride, energy, and increased muscle tone. This method is especially effective for horses considered difficult, shut-down, arthritic, or nontraditional in build—and for riders seeking a more connected, sustainable way to train.

Clinic with Master Manuel Jorge de Oliveira at Thompson Serenity Stables – September 26–28, 2026

Meike Horrer – Thompson Serenity Stables, Ferndale, WA

