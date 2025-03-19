Help Pass the SAFE Act to Ban Horse Slaughter

We have an opportunity—and a responsibility—to protect America’s horses from a cruel and unnecessary fate.

This week, Representatives Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), along with Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), re-introduced the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act, a bipartisan bill that would permanently ban the slaughter of horses for human consumption and prohibit their export to slaughterhouses abroad.

Right now, while horse slaughter is not legal in the U.S., a dangerous loophole allows tens of thousands of American horses—including former racehorses, wild horses, and even family companions—to be shipped across our borders to endure horrific deaths in slaughter plants in Canada and Mexico. The SAFE Act would end this brutal practice once and for all.

Congress has a chance to include this critical legislation in the upcoming 2025 Farm Bill, but we need your help to ensure it passes.

Please take action today by contacting your U.S. Senators and Representatives. Urge them to support the SAFE Act and fight for its inclusion in the Farm Bill. Click here to send a message. Follow up the email with a phone call to your members of Congress. U.S. House Switchboard: (202) 225-3121

U.S. Senate Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

All you have to say is, “I’m calling to urge [Senator/Representative’s Name] to support the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act, which would permanently ban horse slaughter in the U.S. and stop the export of American horses for slaughter abroad. I strongly urge [Senator/Representative’s Name] to support this bill and push for its inclusion in the 2025 Farm Bill.”

With your voice, we can end this cruelty once and for all. Let’s stand together to protect America’s horses.

Thank you for being an advocate for these incredible animals.

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.