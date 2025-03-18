Editor’s Postcard: Chores Don’t End When You’re Under the Weather

Horse Care Helps Me Go On

I have the flu. I’m feeling sorry for myself, which I suppose is expected under the circumstances. But I’m especially snappy because it’s winter and I run a boarding barn and make my living giving riding lessons.

I’ve canceled lessons for the week, which hurts financially, but the horses still need care no matter what. Every morning and evening they need food, water, and manure cleaned up. I need to meet the expectations of my boarders and the horses alike. Meds need to be given, the arena needs to be watered and worked, the compost heap needs to be turned, and the barn aisle needs to be swept.

It doesn’t matter that I have a fever of 102, alternate between teeth-chattering shivering and drenching sweats, and am coughing my lungs out. I go out in the morning, get everything done, then go back to bed for a few hours where I fall into nightmarish fever dreams starring the monster from “The Blob”. Then I down some Tylenol, bundle up, and go back out for the evening chores.

Caring for livestock when sick takes a special kind of strength (or foolhardiness) not seen in other sectors of modern life. I psych myself up by thinking about what the pioneers must have endured to survive and by thinking about the zombie apocalypse. I mean, things could be worse. I just make myself go on. I’ve cared for horses in all kinds of weather with all kinds of ailments—broken bones in casts, viruses, stomach bugs, twisted ankles, painful ulcers, pulled tendons, and horrible back pain. I know I’m not alone as a horse owner in this sense.

And here’s what I believe (though any medical doctor would argue with me): the presence of horses and being outside helps me heal. Knowing there are creatures depending on me helps me rise from my bed and live. Mind over matter.

I know I need to take better care of myself and I’m learning I need to make a few changes as I age, like not pushing myself outside when it’s super cold. If it’s below 20, I need to cut my days short and find other things to do with my time. Ignoring my exhaustion this winter set me up to get sick.

I’m grateful to have the side hustle of this magazine, work I can do beside the fire. I appreciate the opportunity to bring you important information that helps you with your horses.

Enjoy our March issue and stay safe and healthy. Spring is almost here!

See this article in the March 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.