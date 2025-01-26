Help Our Horses – Complete the 2025 AHP Equine Industry Survey

American Horse Publications (AHP) is conducting its 6th Equine Industry Survey since to gauge participation trends and management practices in the U.S.



This survey was first distributed in 2009 and is updated and conducted every three years. In the past, we have collected over 10,000 responses to help understand the state of horse management in the U.S. Help us reach (and exceed) our 10,000 goal!



The survey will take an estimated 15 to 20 minutes to complete. We ask that you participate then share! Please complete the survey only once.



The results from your feedback can guide industry leaders and advocates, business owners, scientists, and others to optimize the health and well-being of our horses, ponies, mules, and donkeys, as well as the equine industry more generally.



Thank you for your time and helping to make a better world for our horses.



Follow this link to the Survey:

Take the Survey

Or copy and paste the URL below into your internet browser:

https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9TwFxNq70qjy6Vw?Q_DL=liAek8TW0ILnoZH_9TwFxNq70qjy6Vw_CGC_rwWjezdgHuCrRSw&Q_CHL=email

