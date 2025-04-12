Hearts, Horses & Handguns: All Inclusive Mother/Daughter Retreat Building Confidence Together – May 2-4, 2025 – Pateros, WA

All-Inclusive Mother-Daughter Retreat | May 2–4 | 35% Off

You asked, and we listened. We’ve adjusted the schedule to better fit busy lives—now Friday afternoon to Sunday—so teens don’t miss school, and you don’t miss out. With a shorter format comes a reduced rate, but all the heart, connection, and cowgirl confidence remain.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/hearts-horses-handguns-all-inclusive-mother-daughter-retreat-building-confidence-together

