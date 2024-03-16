Outbreak Alerts: March 12, 2024 Strangles in Snohomish County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office
Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 4
Number Suspected: 2
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Isolated and under vet care. Rescue imported 6 head from Texas.
For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles
