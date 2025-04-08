From My Saddle: Embracing Simplicity

Reflections on Winter, Change, and Gratitude

The winter months in Colorado can be brutal. With below-zero temperatures in January and February, even the simplest chores became a challenge. My hands ached within minutes of stepping outside. I’ve often dreamed of a new barn—heated tack room, wash rack, and hay storage all under one roof. On many winter days, just getting a wheelbarrow through the deep drifts to clean stalls felt impossible.

My little barn started as a converted garden shed, and my hay storage—affectionately called the “boat shed” by the previous owner—was part of what made us choose this place. We loved the house and the beautiful shop, and there was enough space for my two horses. When we moved from Washington, I had hoped to have enough money left over to build my dream barn. However, after putting up fencing, replacing roofs on all the buildings, and covering the costs of the move, there simply wasn’t enough money left.

While I still dream of that beautiful barn, I’ve learned to appreciate what I have. Living a simpler life has become more of a goal than acquiring more possessions. I moved way too much stuff here—costly, exhausting, and unnecessary. Nearly four years later, there are still unpacked boxes. Perhaps it’s my age, but as I journey through my “golden years,” I find myself longing for less work, more relaxation, and opportunities to give back to the community I love. In hindsight, the move was financially difficult and may not have been the wisest choice, but I longed for change. If I hadn’t taken the leap, I would always have wondered, what if?

I am deeply grateful for the community that has made this way of life possible. I love The Northwest Horse Source and the incredible people, horses, and experiences I’ve encountered. It’s been far more fulfilling than any 30-year job could have been. I cherish the team that helps me put the magazine together, manage the website, and handle social media. Their dedication has been invaluable. I’ve made many mistakes along the way, but those lessons have taught me what truly matters: the relationships we build and nurture.

As I write this, I’m preparing for two horse expos in the Northwest. I hope by the time you’ve read this I’ll have had the chance to connect with many of you in Oregon and Idaho. Spring is my favorite time of year—full of renewal, possibility, and, of course, time with horses. Wishing you a blessed spring season—enjoy every moment with your horses!

“All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.” – Michael John Bobak, Digital Artist/Songwriter/Poet

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.