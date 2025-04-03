Cover Story: Heather Gastelum is Passionate About Empowering Women 

Cowgirl Capable Retreats Blend Horsemanship with Firearms Training

Heather Gastelum loves helping women and girls become confident and capable. These are qualities that were passed down to her by both her grandmothers.

Photo by Ali Briggs Photography

Heather was raised to be strong, use her voice, and think for herself. She was taught to solve her own problems and stand up for her beliefs. Heather’s maternal great grandmother, Hattie, was raised on a Cherokee reservation, ran away as a teen, and then operated a shooting gallery. Hattie carried a pistol in her waistband, slept with one under her pillow, and taught her children and grandchildren how to shoot with accuracy. Given this legacy, it was no surprise to Heather’s father that she spent so many years excelling in the sport of cowboy mounted shooting.

Cowgirl Capable

Heather Gastelum has spent decades mentoring and empowering women and youth. Her early years training in the California Rangers gave her a desire to help other women gain confidence through horsemanship. Heather spent more than 25 years competing in barrel racing and cowboy mounted shooting and hosted clinics to help riders overcome fear and master firearm safety. This is where she became aware of just how many grown women were fearful of firearms. For Heather, this isn’t just about teaching skills, it’s about helping women break free from fear, step into their strength, and realize they are capable of so much more than they ever imagined.

Working as a leader breaking barriers in typically male-dominated roles in the telecommunications and construction industries created in Heather a talent for teaching other women how to embolden themselves. Her latest passion project, Cowgirl Capable, comes from her commitment to helping women find their voice and grow their confidence—whether in the boardroom, the saddle, or in self-defense. The women’s-only retreats she created blend firearms training, horseback riding, and personal empowerment, giving participants the skills and mindset to protect themselves and embrace their strength.

Situational Awareness

One of the skills Heather teaches in her retreats is situational awareness, which is the ability to notice, understand, and correctly respond to one’s situation; she helps women learn to trust their gut and take control of their safety. In addition to teaching situational awareness, the retreats include an introduction to shotgun and rifle, with a strong focus on defensive pistol shooting, empowering both beginners and experienced shooters alike with the ability to handle firearms with skill and confidence.

2025 Retreats for Women and Girls

Photo by Ali Briggs Photography

Heather finds developing confidence and empowering women of all ages incredibly rewarding, and so in 2025 she is offering two retreats at Whistlin’ Pine Ranch in Pateros, Washington. First, on May 1-4, she offers a mother and daughter retreat. Attendees can expect an unforgettable weekend where mothers and daughters (ages 13+) can bond, grow, and make lasting memories together both on the gun range and at the ranch.

The second retreat, held September 11-14 and for ladies over 21, will be a unique women’s empowerment retreat designed to inspire, uplift, and empower. This transformative weekend will combine horses, firearm training, and mentorship. Set against the stunning backdrop of a 500-acre, fourth generation ranch, this retreat offers a perfect blend of adventure, personal growth, and camaraderie.

Heather Gastelum and Cowgirl Capable have a mission of helping women gain confidence and learn to have fun with a gun. Even those who are nervous or have perhaps had a bad experience can learn how to overcome this fear and step into their strength.

Visit cowgirlcapable.com to learn more and to register for a retreat.

Cowgirl Capable isn’t just a retreat—it’s a movement. It’s an opportunity for women to prove to themselves they are powerful, prepared, and more than capable of tackling whatever life throws their way. Are you ready?”

See this article in the April 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.